Day two of testimony in deadly Merritt Island home invasion focuses on surveillance footage and key

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors heard more testimony Friday in the trial of three men accused in the 2021 home invasion robbery and murder of 25-year-old Matthew Nicol in Merritt Island.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned witness Bryce Mattis about Nicol allegedly selling marijuana and testified that he sometimes supplied the drugs Nicol sold.

Mattis also told the court he hid in a closet with his girlfriend during the home invasion and only saw what he described as two “black figures,” saying he was unable to identify any of the suspects to investigators.

Mattis also testified that before calling 911, he removed marijuana and edibles from the home with the help of a family member.

A defense attorney asked if he checked Nicol for signs of life, but Mattis said he could see he was dead.

Prosecutors say five armed men arrived at the East Hall Road home in a rented U-Haul while posing as law enforcement officers.

According to court records, investigators later identified the suspects through surveillance video, U-Haul rental records, Home Depot surveillance, phone records and witness statements.

Cory Cabaniss, Anthony Davila and Chase Harrison are on trial, each charged with first-degree felony murder in Nicol’s death.

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