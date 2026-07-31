Sha’Carri Richardson takes plea deal in Orange County super speeder case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has reached a plea deal in her Orange County super speeder case stemming from a January traffic stop.

Richardson was arrested after a deputy pulled her over on State Road 429 near Winter Garden.

According to the deputy’s report, Richardson was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

As part of the plea agreement, a judge ordered Richardson to pay fines and complete an aggressive driving course.

Richardson is one of the fastest women in the world and is known for her success on the track, including her performances in international sprint competitions.

The case was resolved in Orange County court following the plea agreement.

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