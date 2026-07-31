Marine Science Center’s Bald eagle Liberty recovers after wing amputation surgery

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A resident bald eagle at the Marine Science Center is recovering after undergoing surgery to relieve pain and improve her quality of life.

Liberty, the female half of the center’s bonded bald eagle pair, underwent a wing amputation at the elbow earlier this month.

The center said arthritis caused her previously injured wing to droop and become increasingly painful. Its avian veterinarian recommended the procedure to relieve Liberty’s discomfort and improve her long-term mobility and well-being.

Liberty has made steady progress while receiving around-the-clock care, including bandage changes, antibiotics and pain management.

She and her lifelong mate, Freedom, have been temporarily moved from their public exhibit to an enclosure near the center’s bird hospital. The move allows staff to monitor Liberty’s recovery closely.

Freedom previously underwent a wing amputation because of permanent injuries. Following Liberty’s surgery, the pair now have matching amputations on the same wing.

Both eagles came to the Marine Science Center with injuries that prevented them from being released into the wild. They now serve as animal ambassadors, helping educate visitors about bald eagle conservation and wildlife rehabilitation.

While the eagles are away from their exhibit, crews are repairing the roof and lowering perches along the Bird Boardwalk to improve accessibility.

The center plans to return Liberty and Freedom to the habitat after Liberty has fully recovered and the improvements are complete.

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