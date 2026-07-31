Autopsy confirms cause of death in Seminole County alligator attack

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman attacked by an alligator in Seminole County died from blunt force trauma during the struggle, according to a new autopsy report.

The report reveals new details about the death of 31-year-old Brittany Clark, attacked while swimming in the Econlockhatchee River near Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest on June 28. Investigators said Clark was with her boyfriend and a friend when a large alligator grabbed her arm and started a deadly “death roll”.

According to the medical examiner’s findings, Clark suffered fatal injuries during the encounter as the alligator repeatedly pulled her underwater.

Her boyfriend, Chance Allison, attempted to rescue her and fought with the animal before eventually bringing her back to shore, where CPR was performed. Clark was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

The report also indicated that bite mark evidence matched the jaw structure of one of two large alligators captured by wildlife officials following the attack.

Subsequent DNA testing linked Clark to a 13-foot alligator that was removed from the area.

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