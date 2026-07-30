New $10 million holiday light attraction is set to open near Tampa

DADE CITY, Fla. — A new $10 million holiday light attraction is set to open north of Tampa in November.

The team behind Snowcat Ridge plans to open Wunder Glow, a walk-through holiday experience spanning 50 acres in Dade City.

The attraction will take guests along a mile-long trail through a mature oak forest. The path will feature more than a dozen concert-scale light scenes, nearly all synchronized to their own music.

Wunder Glow will also include interactive experiences, festive photo opportunities, visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and a Christmas Village.

“Our guests have been asking us for years to do the holidays right, not just hang lights,” Wunder Glow CEO Benjamin Nagengast said. “Wunder Glow is the largest experience we’ve ever built, with a mile of light and music running right through the oak forest.”

The attraction will be located at 27839 Saint Joe Road, about 35 minutes north of downtown Tampa.

Wunder Glow will operate separately from Snowcat Ridge, with its own entrance and facilities. Snowcat Ridge will continue operating its regular winter season.

Operating dates, hours and ticket prices are expected to be announced in September. Guests can register for early ticket access and updates through the Wunder Glow website.

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