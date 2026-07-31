Crews respond after large fire breaks out at Kissimmee pawnshop

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a large active fire at a Kissimmee pawnshop Friday morning.

Crews responded around 6 a.m. after reports of a fire at the Simple Pawn & Jewelry on US-192, east of Hoagland Boulevard.

US-192 is completely shut down in the area.

Fire at pawn shop shuts down stretch of Vine Street in Kissimmee Business fire in Kissimmee (WFTV)

As Channel 9’s crew arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were seen coming from the structure as several firefighters worked to battle the blaze.

0 of 11 Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff) Kissimmee structure fire Firefighters respond to W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, Fla., after fire breaks out at a pawn shop on July 31, 2026. (WFTV staff)

It’s unclear what sparked the fire and if anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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