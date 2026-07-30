Report shows over half of Florida kindergartners missed readiness benchmarks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than half of Florida’s youngest students entered kindergarten without meeting the state’s readiness benchmark, according to a new report released Thursday.

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s 2025-2026 Kindergarten Readiness Report found that 44% of children entering kindergarten in fall 2025 were considered ready to learn under Florida’s standards.

Pinellas County recorded the state’s highest readiness rate at 53%, while Jefferson County had the lowest at 13%, according to the report.

The Florida Chamber Foundation said kindergarten readiness is an early indicator of later academic and career outcomes, including third-grade reading proficiency, high school graduation and workforce success.

“When more than half of Florida’s children start school behind, it creates challenges that can follow them throughout their education and careers,” Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson said.

The report also found that children who complete Florida’s Voluntary Prekindergarten program are significantly more likely to meet the kindergarten-readiness benchmark.

Florida’s Department of Education recently raised the score students must achieve to be considered kindergarten-ready. The foundation said the higher threshold reflects increased academic expectations and the skills children need for long-term success.

“Strengthening kindergarten readiness is one of the smartest long-term investments Florida can make to secure its future workforce and economic competitiveness,” said Corrie Melton, the foundation’s vice president of talent development and future of work.

The report includes statewide and regional data examining early-learning trends and potential strategies for improving student outcomes.

The Florida Chamber Foundation has set a goal of reaching 100% kindergarten readiness by 2030. The organization is encouraging businesses, policymakers and community groups to support evidence-based early-learning programs.

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