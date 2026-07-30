Florida judge considers challenge to proposed amendment that could cut property taxes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida judge is weighing a legal challenge to a proposed constitutional amendment that supporters say could significantly reduce real estate taxes across the state.

The judge heard oral arguments Wednesday in Tallahassee over a lawsuit challenging the wording of the proposed ballot measure.

A group opposing the amendment argues the language presented to voters is misleading and should not appear in its current form.

The challengers say the wording improperly uses terms such as “save” and “benefit,” arguing those phrases could influence voters and do not accurately describe the amendment’s potential impact.

If the court agrees that the ballot summary is misleading, the amendment would not necessarily be removed from consideration.

Under Florida law, the attorney general would be required to revise the summary to address any issues identified by the court.

The proposed amendment could make major changes to real estate tax obligations if approved by voters.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group