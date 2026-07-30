FAA proposes fast tracking commercial space launch licensing process by waiving some requirements

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As commercial spaceflight continues to grow on Florida’s Space Coast, the Federal Aviation Administration is proposing new rules that could speed up the launch licensing process.

The proposal would allow the Secretary of Transportation, after consulting with appropriate federal agencies, to waive certain requirements under more than a dozen federal laws when they’re determined to be unnecessary to protect public safety, property, or national security interests.

The laws include the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Clean Air Act.

Florida Tech Associate Professor of Space Systems Dr. Don Platt said there may be opportunities to streamline approvals for routine launches, but cautioned that environmental protections should remain part of the process as the industry grows.

Platt said, “I’m certainly all for the development of the space industry, but I think that it all has to be done in a responsible way.”

The proposed changes come as the Space Coast prepares for a future that could include hundreds of launches each year. The FAA is accepting public comments on the proposed rule before making a final decision.

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