Two arrested after toddler dies from kratom ingestion in Central Florida

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people arrested in connection with a 2-year-old girl’s death, who ingested Kratom pills and wasn’t given medical treatment despite serious symptoms.

The West Melbourne Police investigated after Jonnie Jordan was taken unresponsive to Holmes Regional Medical Center on May 18, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Jonnie had been staying the night before at a Palm Bay home with her father, Jerome Jordan, and Charlene O’Connell. Detectives say the child gained access to Kratom pills belonging to the adults and ingested up to two and a half pills.

Police said both adults knew Jonnie had taken the substance, saw her lips turn blue, experience seizure-like activity, and have abnormal breathing. Despite this, they didn’t seek medical help or call 911.

Instead, police say Jerome Jordan took Jonnie back to a West Melbourne apartment and put her to bed. He later transported her to the hospital after finding her unresponsive.

An autopsy conducted by the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jonnie died from acute mitragynine intoxication, a substance found in Kratom.

As a result of the investigation, Jerome Jonathon Jordan, 35, and Charlene Rea O’Connell, 32, were each charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm.

Both suspects are being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond. Police said Jordan’s sister, who accompanied him to the hospital, is not facing any charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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