Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting involving a teenager in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday late afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on the 5500 block of Old Cheney Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is in its early stages.

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