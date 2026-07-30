Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting involving a teenager in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday late afternoon.
Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on the 5500 block of Old Cheney Highway.
When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The investigation is in its early stages.
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