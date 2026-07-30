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Free haircuts and food for students coming to Merritt Island August 5

About 30 cosmetology students will provide walk-in haircuts during the three-hour event

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Free Haircuts Academy of cosmetology
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Families can bring their children to Merritt Island for free haircuts and food ahead of the new school year.

The Academy of Cosmetology is partnering with Space Coast Binz to hold the back-to-school event Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at 2088 N. Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island.

Free haircuts will be available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Organizers said approximately 30 cosmetology students will be available to cut hair.

No appointments are required, and haircuts will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers said there is no set capacity limit.

Free Haircuts Academy of cosmetology

Parents or guardians are encouraged to accompany children in kindergarten through middle school, although organizers said children will not be turned away if an adult is not present.

Free food will also be provided to children while supplies last.

Organizers said the event is intended to help families prepare for the upcoming school year while giving children a fresh start.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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