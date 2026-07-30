DELAND, Fla. — A Dalmatian found wandering alone in Volusia County is now settling into his forever home.

“Blaze” and his new owner stopped by Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 42 in DeLand on Wednesday, where firefighters welcomed the newly adopted pup and celebrated the breed’s long-standing connection to the fire service.

Dalmatians have a rich history alongside firefighters, dating back to the days of horse-drawn fire wagons.

DeLand firefighters welcome adopted Dalmatian with special station visit

The dogs were known for running alongside the horses, helping keep them calm and clearing the way to emergencies.

Today, they remain a beloved symbol of the fire service.

Blaze’s journey to a new home happened quickly.

After arriving at the local animal shelter, he barely had time to settle in before a family came in, met him and instantly fell in love.

Shelter staff said Blaze was adopted before his adoption profile could even be posted online.

Now, Blaze is enjoying life with his forever family, and making new friends at the fire station along the way.

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