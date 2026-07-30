MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Opening statements could begin Thursday in Brevard County in the trial of three men accused of robbing and killing a man during a deadly home invasion in Merritt Island.

Prosecutors say the defendants broke into the home of Matthew Nicol in 2021 while posing as federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and law enforcement deputies.

Trial begins for 3 men accused in Merritt Island home invasion killing

Investigators allege the men targeted Nicol, whom prosecutors describe as a rival drug dealer, before killing him inside his home.

All three defendants are facing charges of first-degree felony murder.

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