Unsettled weather continues through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep the umbrella handy as an active weather pattern is expected to continue through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely again Friday, with the greatest coverage expected to develop during the late morning and midday hours before continuing into the afternoon.

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will still climb into the low 90s.

The unsettled pattern sticks around for the weekend.

Saturday will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the highest chances for rain during the daytime. Afternoon highs will once again reach the low 90s.

More showers and storms are expected Sunday, although the day is not expected to be a complete washout.

There will still be opportunities for dry weather between rounds of rain.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, slightly drier air will move into the area, but it won’t eliminate the daily chance for storms.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday, with highs returning to the low 90s.

The familiar summertime pattern of afternoon rain and storms is expected to continue into the middle of next week, so residents should remain weather-aware and be prepared for changing conditions each day.

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