Apopka city commissioners approve property tax increase

APOPKA, Fla. — After a heated discussion during a Special Public Meeting at Apopka City Hall on Thursday, commissioners voted to raise property taxes by 10%.

The measure passed 4-1 after extensive public comments and commissioners voicing approval and disapproval for the measure. District 3 Commissioner Nadia Anderson had the opposing vote.

“When I hear people say, ‘Oh, it’s just $200,’ -- that’s a lot of money for some people,” Anderson said. “And God bless us who have $200 extra, but everybody doesn’t have it.”

This was the second time in recent days the commission attempted to raise property taxes. The previous measure failed because the commission wanted to raise taxes by 17%, and that required a unanimous vote. The 10% increase required just a majority vote.

Mayor Nick Nesta said the revenue is needed to update infrastructure and to address the growing needs of the city. He insists that this vote is not to get ahead of the Amendment 3 vote in November, which, if passed, could increase homestead exemptions for 60% of Floridians.

“I totally disagree with that sentiment,” said Mayor Nesta. “That will override with anything that we choose. What the residents want, I’m going to support the same way in November. I support the residents on that referendum and we’re going to figure it out.”

This tax increase s is expected to bring in an additional $2.1 million in property tax revenue for the city. Total property tax revenue is estimated at around $41.2 million.

Mayor Nesta also pushed back against criticism about hiring two staffers with six-figure salaries at a time when homeowners are asked to pay more in taxes. Nesta said the new staffers, who include an executive assistant and a public information official, were necessary for efficiency and transparency.

A budget meeting is scheduled for September.

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