Five critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash where five people were critically injured Thursday evening in a multi-vehicle collision in Orange County.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Iowa Woods Circle and Landstar Boulevard.

According to troopers, a 78-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2022 Subaru Outback eastbound on Iowa Woods Circle and was stopped at a stop sign. As the driver attempted to turn left to head north on Landstar Boulevard, he failed to yield to a 2009 Honda Civic traveling southbound.

The front of the Honda struck the front left of the Subaru. The impact redirected the Honda in a southeasterly direction, causing it to run off the roadway and onto a curbed shoulder. The vehicle then struck a standing tree.

The Subaru driver and his passenger, a 49-year-old Orlando woman, were among those hospitalized. The Honda was occupied by three Orlando men, ages 18, 19, and 20.

According to troopers, all five individuals involved were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

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