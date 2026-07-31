Postal worker accused of stealing winning Florida Lottery ticket

A United States Postal Service employee has been arrested after investigators say she stole a winning Florida Lottery ticket from the mail and fraudulently claimed the prize.

The Florida Lottery Division of Security and the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) conducted a joint investigation that led to the arrest of Lekaysha Lockhart on July 23.

According to the Florida Lottery, the investigation began after a player reported that a winning Pick 4 ticket she mailed through the U.S. Postal Service never arrived at its intended destination.

A Florida Lottery Inspector later determined the ticket had been redeemed on June 19, at the Lottery’s Miami District Office by Lockhart, who was identified as a USPS letter carrier.

Investigators said Lockhart admitted after her arrest to stealing the winning ticket and redeeming it at the Florida Lottery’s Miami office.

Lockhart faces multiple charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property, filing a false claim for payment, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and mail theft.

The Florida Lottery said the cases will be prosecuted separately because the alleged offenses occurred in multiple judicial circuits.

Officials said the Lottery’s Division of Security will continue working with law enforcement partners to investigate fraud and protect players and the integrity of Florida Lottery games.

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