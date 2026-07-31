SeaWorld to add I Know What You Did Last Summer haunt to Howl-O-Scream

ORLANDO, Fla. — A horror movie killer is bringing his hook to SeaWorld Orlando this fall.

The park announced Thursday that its 2026 Howl-O-Scream event will feature a new haunted house inspired by the 1997 movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch” will lead guests through recreations of scenes from the movie and the events surrounding the fictional Southport massacre.

The movie follows a group of friends who attempt to conceal their involvement in a deadly accident, only to be pursued by a hook-wielding killer known as the Fisherman.

SeaWorld said the attraction will mark the first time the horror movie has been adapted for a major Halloween event.

“We’re always looking for new ways to raise the bar on immersive entertainment, and bringing ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ to our Howl-O-Scream events is an exciting milestone,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts.

Versions of the haunted house will also open at SeaWorld parks in San Diego and San Antonio.

The attraction will debut Sept. 11 as part of Howl-O-Scream’s lineup of haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, themed bars and nighttime roller coaster rides.

SeaWorld Orlando is offering limited-time discounts of up to 65% on Howl-O-Scream tickets and up to 70% for pass members.

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