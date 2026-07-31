UCF opens aerospace medicine clinic for pilots needing FAA medical exams

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine has opened a new clinic designed to serve Central Florida’s aviation community.

The UCF Health Aerospace Medicine Clinic is now seeing patients and providing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) medical exams required for pilots to obtain or maintain their medical certification.

UCF says the clinic is the region’s only academic FAA Aviation Medical Exam Clinic, offering medical evaluations for pilots of all experience levels, from recreational aviators to commercial airline crews.

In addition to conducting FAA medical exams, the clinic brings expertise in aerospace and space medicine to Central Florida, supporting the region’s growing aviation and aerospace industries.

The clinic has already reached an early milestone, clearing its first pilot to return to the skies.

UCF officials say the new clinic expands access to specialized aviation medical care while helping meet the needs of the area’s pilots and the broader aerospace community.

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