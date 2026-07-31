Osceola County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 officer Athena

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers, Athena, a beloved member of the agency who spent years helping protect and serve the community.

Athena joined the sheriff’s office in 2021 and quickly became an important part of search and rescue efforts.

During her time with the agency, she helped locate several children, adults, and others in need of assistance.

The sheriff’s office said Athena’s impact went far beyond the searches she assisted with, leaving a lasting impression on the people she helped and the deputies who worked alongside her.

“Her legacy lives on in everyone that she helped, every family that she comforted, and every deputy that worked with her,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials and members of the community are remembering Athena for her dedication, service, and commitment to helping others.

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