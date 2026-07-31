Polk State and Florida Poly expand STEM bachelor’s degree pathways

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk State College students will have a new path to earn bachelor’s degrees in engineering, computer science and other STEM fields through an expanded partnership with Florida Polytechnic University.

The institutions signed an articulation agreement Thursday establishing the Eagle to Phoenix Pathway program.

Under the agreement, students can earn an Associate in Arts degree and complete the required prerequisites at Polk State before transferring into one of 10 bachelor’s degree programs at Florida Poly.

The eligible programs are:

Aerospace engineering

Applied mathematics

Civil engineering

Computer engineering

Computer science

Cybersecurity

Electrical engineering

Environmental engineering

Mechanical engineering

Physics

The agreement expands a partnership established in 2019 that provided a transfer pathway into one Florida Poly bachelor’s degree program.

The new pathway goes beyond Florida’s statewide 2+2 system, which guarantees students with associate degrees admission to a state university, by guaranteeing qualifying students acceptance into the designated Florida Poly programs.

“By guaranteeing acceptance to 10 high-demand programs at Florida Poly, we are removing barriers and providing our students a clear, confident path to their bachelor’s degrees,” Polk State President Anastasios Kamoutsas said.

Florida Poly is Florida’s only public university dedicated exclusively to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The Eagle to Phoenix Pathway program expands access to a world-class education while strengthening the pipeline of highly skilled talent our state needs,” Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson said.

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