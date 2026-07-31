Brevard Public Schools welcomes new teachers ahead of start of school year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools is helping its newest educators prepare for the upcoming school year through the district’s New Teacher Academy.

The event brought newly hired teachers to Viera Middle School, where they had the opportunity to meet their colleagues, connect with district leaders, and get ready for the first day of classes.

District officials say the academy is designed to give new teachers the tools and support they need before students return, helping ensure a strong start to the school year.

The superintendent said preparing teachers before classes begin is an important step in setting students up for success.

Students in Brevard County are scheduled to return to the classroom on August 10.

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