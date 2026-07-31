Cyclospora cases continue to rise across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A parasitic infection continues to spread across Central Florida, with health officials reporting a growing number of cases linked to an ongoing outbreak.

There are now 58 reported cases of cyclosporiasis in the area since May, an increase from the 36 cases reported last week.

Orange County has reported the highest number of cases so far, with 21 infections confirmed.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis, which can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms, including prolonged diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and other digestive issues.

Health officials say the outbreak has been linked to lettuce imported from Mexico, though investigations into the source and spread of the infections are continuing.

People who develop persistent stomach problems, especially after eating fresh produce, are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

Health experts also recommend washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly and practicing good food safety habits to help reduce the risk of illness.

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