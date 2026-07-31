Video shows deputies rescuing homeowner from Palm Coast house fire

PALM COAST, Fla. — Newly released video shows Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies rescuing a homeowner from a house fire in Palm Coast earlier this week.

The fire happened Wednesday on Westmoreland Drive after a passing driver reported seeing smoke coming from the home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were the first to arrive and encountered thick black smoke coming from the front of the house.

As they searched the property, they heard someone yelling for help and found the homeowner on a back patio, unable to move and only a few feet from the flames.

Deputies helped the man to his feet and guided him to safety while another deputy used a fire extinguisher from a patrol vehicle to keep the flames from spreading until firefighters arrived.

The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue later extinguished the fire.

“It’s not every day we are firemen too,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Situations like this are why every deputy’s patrol vehicle is equipped with a fire extinguisher and deputies are trained for any emergency. I commend our deputies for hearing the screams and rescuing the homeowner.”

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group