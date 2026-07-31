Sanford local advances to Bojangles biscuit-making finals

SANFORD, Fla. — A Bojangles biscuit maker from Sanford has advanced to the finals of the restaurant chain’s biscuit-making competition.

Carter Hopkinson secured a spot in the finals during a semifinal competition Thursday at the Bojangles Support Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Competitors raced to make 47 biscuits entirely from scratch and were judged on both speed and appearance.

Bojangles said its biscuits are made by hand rather than from a mix, requiring competitors to demonstrate consistency and technique while racing against the clock.

Hopkinson will travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando in September to compete against five other finalists on a larger stage.

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