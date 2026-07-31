Busch Gardens Tampa Bay adds Anaconda-themed house to Howl-O-Scream

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing a new haunted house inspired by Sony Pictures’ “Anaconda” to Howl-O-Scream this fall.

“Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape” will send guests deep into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew. The mission quickly becomes a fight for survival as guests encounter the dangers waiting inside.

The attraction marks the first time Sony Pictures has licensed “Anaconda” for use at a Halloween event.

“Our fans are always looking for new and immersive scares, and bringing ‘Anaconda’ to our Howl-O-Scream event elevates the experience at both Busch Gardens parks,” United Parks & Resorts CEO Marc Swanson said.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will offer a separate attraction called “Anaconda: Dead on Arrival.” The two haunted houses will tell different stories inspired by the film.

Both attractions will debut Sept. 11.

Howl-O-Scream also features additional haunted houses, scare zones, live shows and nighttime access to Busch Gardens’ roller coasters.

Event dates and ticket information are available through the Busch Gardens website.

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