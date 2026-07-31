Stetson University launches AI-focused human resources master’s program

DELAND, Fla. — Stetson University is launching a new master’s degree program designed to prepare human resources professionals for a workplace increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

The Master of Human Resource Management program will include a required Human Resource Management and AI course, along with an AI-focused module in every core class.

Students will learn how to work with AI agents and large language models, identify when AI is appropriate and understand its limitations. The curriculum will also examine how the technology is changing recruitment, employee training and workforce data analysis.

“Understanding how to use AI as well as its limitations will be important for employees to be successful in their career,” program director Sean Newman said. “This is an evolving field of study, so our curriculum will remain flexible and adjust as new advancements are made.”

Stetson says it will be the only Master of Human Resource Management program in Central Florida to make AI an emphasized learning objective.

The 30-credit program consists of 10 classes covering subjects including talent management, employee compensation, labor relations, managerial analytics and strategic leadership.

It will be offered entirely online through a combination of live sessions and prerecorded lectures. Students will also attend an annual in-person kickoff session to meet faculty members and other students.

The curriculum is aligned with and approved by the Society for Human Resource Management. Applicants will not be required to submit GMAT or GRE scores.

The program is designed for current human resources professionals, business leaders and people interested in entering the field.

Stetson did not include the program’s starting date or application deadline in its announcement.

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