Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have announced an arrest in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jehovah Jeremiah Mitchell, 19, was arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The charge stems from the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Skyler Bradford, 17, who was found with a gunshot wound on July 29 in the 5500 block of Old Cheney Highway.

Deputies responded to the area around 4:55 p.m. and located Bradford suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said the death investigation remains active and ongoing. The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details about the circumstances surrounding Bradford’s death or whether any additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the investigation and provide updates as they become available.

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