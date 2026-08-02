Eustis man faces attempted murder charge after dragging officer 330 feet

EUSTIS, Fla. — A 28-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after turning himself in following a traffic stop that Eustis police said turned violent.

The Eustis Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Shakoi Donavan. Police said officers stopped Donavan around 3 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation, but the encounter quickly escalated.

According to investigators, an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Donavan to get out. Police said he refused to comply, and as officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle, he put the car in drive.

Police said an officer became pinned between the steering wheel and Donavan as the vehicle accelerated. Chief Craig Capri said the officer was dragged about 330 feet over approximately eight seconds while the vehicle reached about 35 mph before she was able to break free.

“The suspect turned himself in. He did the right thing, because you knew what would happen if you didn’t,” Capri said. “If you attack a police officer, be rest assured, everybody’s coming after you. We’re going to hunt you down.”

Donavan turned himself in later Saturday and was taken into custody.

He is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence.

According to court records, Donavan has previous criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon and other offenses.

Capri said the injured officer is recovering and did not suffer any major injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group