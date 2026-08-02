Lake County announces early voting schedule for Aug. 18 primary

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Supervisor of Elections has announced early voting dates, times and locations for the Aug. 18 primary election.

Early voting will run from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 15, at 12 locations across Lake County. Polls will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Secure Ballot Intake Stations will be available at each early voting location for voters returning completed vote-by-mail ballots. Ballots may also be returned by mail or in person to the Supervisor of Elections Office in Tavares and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 18.

For more information, voters can contact the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office at 352-343-9734 or visit LakeVotes.gov.

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