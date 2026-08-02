Flagler County deputies seek help finding missing 17-year-old Freddie Lawrence

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies said Freddie Lawrence was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1 in the area of Bunker Knolls Lane in Palm Coast.

Lawrence was last seen wearing black shorts, a white hoodie and eyeglasses, and was carrying a purple suitcase.

He is described as a 17-year-old Black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with a short black afro and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lawrence or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and reference case No. 26-78359.

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