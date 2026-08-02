Updated school zone flashing light schedules for Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Volusia County should be aware of updated school zone flashing light schedules as students return to school.

Elementary school zone lights will flash from 7:10 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. and from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. On Wednesdays, early release school zone lights will flash from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle school zone lights will flash from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. On Wednesdays, early release school zone lights will flash from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down when school zone lights are flashing, watch for children crossing the street, obey crossing guards and posted speed limits, and avoid distractions.

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