Volusia County Schools will provide free meals for the 2026-2027 year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will continue offering free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2026-2027 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

All schools in the district qualify to participate in the program, eliminating the need for families to complete free and reduced-price meal applications.

Students attending Richard Milburn Academy West and Richard Milburn Academy East will also continue to receive free meals.

The district said the program ensures every student has access to a nutritious breakfast and lunch at no cost to families.

Directly Certified families enrolled in state assistance programs will continue to receive eligibility letters for after-school care and VPK benefits.

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