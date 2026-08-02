Powerball winning numbers for Aug. 1, 2026: Did anyone win the $707M jackpot?

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The winning numbers have been drawn for Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $707 million. The cash value for the jackpot was estimated at $307.3 million.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 1, 2026 Powerball drawing were:

6 - 17 - 27 - 48 - 50 Powerball: 5

Power Play: 3x

As of late Saturday night, officials had not yet announced whether any ticket matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot. Lottery officials typically verify results and winning tickets shortly after each drawing.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players can purchase tickets in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players can check their tickets on the official Powerball website or through their state’s lottery website for complete prize information

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