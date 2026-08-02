Sheriff arrests driver after speeding past patrol car at 125 mph on I-95

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly arrested a driver Friday after officials said he sped past the sheriff’s unmarked patrol vehicle at 125 mph on Interstate 95.

Staly was driving south on I-95 with his wife shortly before 5 p.m. when a Dodge Challenger passed them near the State Road 100 exit.

The sheriff followed the Challenger for nearly six miles and paced it traveling between 115 and 125 mph, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the driver weaved across all three lanes and followed within several feet of slower vehicles before eventually stopping south of Old Dixie Highway in Volusia County.

Staly arrested 22-year-old Palm Coast resident Arul Nayak without incident. Three passengers were inside the Challenger.

Nayak reportedly told Staly that he had a final pilot’s exam Saturday and hoped to leave jail in time to take it.

“This wannabe pilot was flying fast and low, but he wasn’t in an airplane and this wasn’t his final exam,” Staly said.

Nayak was arrested on charges of reckless driving and violating Florida’s super speeder law.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and given a $500 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said body-camera video from responding deputies will be released later.

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