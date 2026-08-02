Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to host 19th annual Shop with the Sheriff

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Seminole County children will shop for new school clothes and shoes alongside local deputies Monday.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 19th annual Shop with the Sheriff event.

About 255 children will receive breakfast before teaming up with a deputy, Sheriff’s Office employee or volunteer at one of two Kohl’s stores.

Donations will cover school uniforms, shoes and other clothing. The children will also receive lunch and snow cones after shopping.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Kohl’s on Deep Lake Road in Oviedo.

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