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Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to host 19th annual Shop with the Sheriff

The 19th annual Shop with the Sheriff event will provide selected children with clothing, shoes and meals

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Seminole County Sheriff's Office Star Logo
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Seminole County children will shop for new school clothes and shoes alongside local deputies Monday.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 19th annual Shop with the Sheriff event.

About 255 children will receive breakfast before teaming up with a deputy, Sheriff’s Office employee or volunteer at one of two Kohl’s stores.

Donations will cover school uniforms, shoes and other clothing. The children will also receive lunch and snow cones after shopping.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Kohl’s on Deep Lake Road in Oviedo.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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