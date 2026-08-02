More rain and storms coming to Central Florida early this workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — After an unsettled weekend, Central Florida will see additional rounds of rain and storms during the first half of the workweek.

Scattered showers and storms will wind down Sunday evening, although some activity could continue overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

Weather update August 2 Evening

Rain and storms are expected to develop again late Monday morning and around midday before moving across the region. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s.

Elevated rain chances will continue Tuesday as increased moisture remains over Central Florida. Storms could again begin developing during the late morning and midday hours, with highs in the low 90s.

A more typical rainy-season pattern returns Wednesday, although storm coverage is expected to remain above average.

Drier air could arrive later in the week and reduce rain chances across the region. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

Weather update August 2 Evening

Another surge of deep tropical moisture could bring a more active weather pattern back to Central Florida next weekend.

Continue to monitor WFTV.com and Channel 9 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast.

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