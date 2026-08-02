Police execute search warrant near site of DeLand double homicide

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police, with aid from the FBI and Volusia County SWAT, executed a search warrant at a Loughton Street property on Saturday night.

The operation follows a double homicide involving teenagers Dustin Rose and Samson Campbell earlier this week.

While the search took place three miles from the crime scene, authorities have not yet confirmed a direct link or disclosed any recovered evidence.

Channel 9 has reached out to the police department for clarification and additional information. We will provide updates accordingly.

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