Volusia County

Police execute search warrant near site of DeLand double homicide

This investigation follows the recent double homicide of teenagers named Dustin Rose and Samson Campbell

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
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DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police, with aid from the FBI and Volusia County SWAT, executed a search warrant at a Loughton Street property on Saturday night.

The operation follows a double homicide involving teenagers Dustin Rose and Samson Campbell earlier this week.

While the search took place three miles from the crime scene, authorities have not yet confirmed a direct link or disclosed any recovered evidence.

Channel 9 has reached out to the police department for clarification and additional information. We will provide updates accordingly.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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