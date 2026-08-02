Flooding risk remains as storms move through central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Widespread rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Sunday, thanks to a stalled front to the north and increased moisture in central Florida.

The severe weather threat is low once again. Flooding and pockets of heavy rain are still the main concern.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, August 2, 2026 Widespread rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Sunday thanks to the front that is stalled to the north and increased moisture in central Florida.

Some locations could see as much as two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time during today’s showers.

Rain will start during the morning and last through the evening, with Orlando’s best chance of rain coming in the early afternoon.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, August 2, 2026 Widespread rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Sunday thanks to the front that is stalled to the north and increased moisture in central Florida.

A few thunderstorms could produce strong winds up to 45 mph and frequent lightning.

This heavy rain threat will continue through the middle of this upcoming week.

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