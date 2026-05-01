Armed carjacking suspect arrested after 30-mile chase, faces life in prison

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A violent robbery and armed carjacking in a busy Winter Park parking lot escalated into a high-speed chase stretching more than 30 miles across Central Florida, according to authorities.

The suspect, James Yawn, made his first court appearance Wednesday night following his arrest.

The attack unfolded in a Panera Bread parking lot on Aloma Avenue just before 8 p.m. as many were leaving restaurants and shops.

Alysa Piloto, who was closing at a nearby restaurant, said she saw the struggle happen in real time. “She had her purse in her hands, like up to her chest, and he was trying to take it. She was holding on for dear life,” Piloto said.

The situation quickly escalated. “Her hair was in a bun. He grabbed her by it and dragged her to his truck,” she added.

Piloto says the woman managed to break free, but the suspect then pulled a gun, held her at gunpoint, and stole her truck before fleeing the scene.

After the carjacking, the suspect drove toward I-4, triggering a multi-agency pursuit. Florida Highway Patrol troopers described the driving as “extremely aggressive,” with speeds reaching nearly 130 miles per hour. Troopers say the suspect weaved through traffic, braked suddenly to avoid capture, and even attempted to ram a law enforcement vehicle. Troopers attempted multiple PIT maneuvers but were unsuccessful at first. The chase finally ended near the Deltona and Orange City exits on I-4, where officers stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities said Yawn appeared to be under the influence of cannabis. He allegedly made unusual claims, telling troopers his name was “Messiah,” born on December 25, and later claimed he was the “Son of Adam” before troopers formally identified him with fingerprints.

In court, authorities said the armed carjacking charge alone may be punishable by life in prison, along with a possible aggravated assault charge.

A judge placed him on a more than $60,000 bond. He’s charged with DUI and fleeing from law enforcement.

Winter Park Police say he will also be charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping with a firearm, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group