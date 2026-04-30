Seven hospitalized, including four children, after Ocala crash

OCALA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash in Ocala on Thursday afternoon sent seven people to the hospital, including four children, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The collision occurred around 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street. Emergency responders arrived to find two SUVs involved, an Infiniti and a Buick, with several individuals requiring medical attention.

Officials said a total of seven patients were transported to local hospitals. Among them were three adults and four children.

One child was classified as a trauma alert and taken for further evaluation due to the severity of the crash’s mechanism, authorities reported.

Details about the cause of the crash and the conditions of those injured have not yet been released.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

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