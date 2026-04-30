Residents near Madden and Olivia roads urged to prepare for evacuation

PALM BAY, Fla. — A brush fire is actively burning near the intersection of Madden and Olivia roads, prompting precautionary evacuation advisories for local residents. Assistant Chief John Ringleb of Palm Bay is on scene, providing updates on the evolving situation.

As the fire approaches nearby homes, authorities are asking residents within a one-mile radius to prepare for potential evacuation. The Palm Bay Police Department is issuing reverse 911 notifications to inform affected areas.

“We are working a brush fire in the area along these roads,” said Assistant Chief Ringleb “We are issuing some evacuations as a precaution. As the fire moves closer to some of these houses, you may see a reverse 911 come from Palm Bay PD. Just as a precaution, we are asking everybody within a mile radius to be prepared to evacuate.”

Several units are actively engaged in controlling the blaze, with assistance from the Florida Forestry Service.

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