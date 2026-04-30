Orlando Magic to host community and fan events before tip-off of Game 6

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announces fan activities and community activations for Game 6 on Friday at the Kia Center.
Fans are encouraged to arrive at 5:00 pm, two hours prior to tip-off.
Fan activities and community activations include:
- Free T-shirt and clappers for all fans in attendance
- Fans encouraged to wear black
- Special opening player introduction video
- Enhanced performances during the games by STUFF, the 407 Hip-Hop Dance Team, 321 Hype and more
- Fan Fest presented by Publix on Church St., beginning two hours prior to tip-off, before the game
Catch live covereage of Game 6 On Friday on WFTV.
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