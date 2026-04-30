Franz Wagner will not play Friday in Game 6

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic starting forward Franz Wagner has been listed as out for Friday’s Game 6 vs the Detroit Pistons.

He suffered a right calf injury back on Monday during Game 4 and missed Game 5 Wednesday night. He will now miss a second straight playoff game after missing 48 games in the regular season.

Magic center Jonathan Isaac is listed as doubtful with a knee sprain.

The Magic have a 3-2 series lead over the Detroit Pistons. They can close out the series Friday night in Game 6 at the Kia Center. If the Magic lose Friday, a potential Game 7 is set for Sunday in Detroit.

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