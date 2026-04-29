Missing I-95 truck driver’s body found, FBI announces

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A body discovered in Coastal Georgia has been identified as Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, the missing truck driver from a Brevard County I-95 rest area.

READ: FBI investigating possible hijacking of truck driver on I-95

Gonzalez disappeared after collecting a shipment of cars on April 16 at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia, intended for delivery to Miami, Florida.

He was last seen in the early morning hours of April 17 at the I-95 Brevard County Rest Area in Grant-Valkaria, where the FBI believes he was hijacked.

On April 17, his truck was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia, with several cars missing from the hauler.

FBI Tampa and Atlanta Divisions are leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324) or submit your tip online to: tips.fbi.gov

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