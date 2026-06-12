Margaret Kerry, model for Disney’s Tinker Bell character, dies at 97

Margaret Kerry, an actress and dancer who served as the model for Disney animators who created the character of Tinker Bell, died on Thursday, her family announced. She was 97.

Kerry was the model animators used to create Tinker Bell for the 1953 Disney movie, “Peter Pan,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Margaret Kerry (Boeke), our beloved Tinker Bell,” the actress’ family said in a statement posted to Kerry’s Facebook page. “Margaret passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 11, 2026, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Her three adoring children, Ellen, Christina and Eric, were with her as she lost her courageous battle with lung cancer at the age of ninety-seven.

“And remember, on any given night, look up into the night sky and search for that ‘Second Star to the Right.’ Upon closer look, you might just notice that star shining a little brighter in Margaret’s honor.”

From 1949 to 1952, Kerry starred as college-age daughter Sharon Ruggles on the live family sitcom “The Ruggles,” IMDb.com reported. The show was one of the first TV shows to be broadcast from Hollywood, and not New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the highly rated series finale, Kerry’s character gets married and travels to her honeymoon, the entertainment news website reported.

Kerry was born Margaret McCarty on May 11, 1929, in Springfield, Illinois, according to Deadline. Her mother died during childbirth, and Kerry was put up for adoption with two siblings, the entertainment news website reported.

When she was 3, Kerry and her adoptive parents moved to Los Angeles.

Kerry’s career rose when she became the reference model performing the moves and expressions of the loyal, but mischievous, friend of Peter Pan, Deadline reported.

As a voice actress, Kerry starred on “Clutch Cargo” (1959), “Space Angel“ (1962-64) and ”Captain Fathom" (1965), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also did voice work for “The New 3 Stooges” in 1965 and did live segments with Moe Howard, Larry Fine and Joe DeRita.

Margaret Kerry Dies: Model For Disney's Animated Tinker Bell Was 97 https://t.co/KvXCtVkxnA — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 12, 2026

Kerry became a familiar face in Wilmington after moving to North Carolina, WWAY reported. She remained active into her 90s, attending conventions and speaking at community events, according to the television station.

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