Brevard man accused of shooting, killing youth football coach faces judge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County man arrested for killing a youth football coach and shooting his brother, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Melbourne police said Andrew Guzman shot Devon and Michael Lakes at Eddie Lee Taylor Park on Saturday.

Devin Lakes died later at the hospital.

According to a police report, a large crowd was gathered at the park to watch a youth football, and another crowd was in the park after leaving the funeral of Craig Dewberry.

Dewberry was shot and killed at the Tip Top Mini-Mart, which is not far from the park.

Devin Lakes, a youth football coach, was leaving the complex Saturday evening with his brother when both men were shot.

Shortly before the shooting, Guzman and the coach’s brother were in a fight, the arrest report stated.

A family member told police the two had a history of issues over woman they both knew.

The coach decided to walk out behind his brother to make sure he got out okay.

According to police, Devin lakes died as a result of his injuries and his brother was critically wounded.

The 30-year-old Guzman is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of weapon by a convicted felon.

Guzman is being held without bond at the Brevard County jail.

Organizers for Lakes’ team posted a letter to parents on Facebook stating the safety of our children remains our top priority, adding their thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this tragic event.

A tribute of flowers, candles and photos has grown for Lakes at the Eddie Lee Taylor Community Complex.

