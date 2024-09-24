ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical system in the western Caribbean is expected to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Soon-to-be Helene is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday and a hurricane on Wednesday.

Data shows the storm is on track to make landfall Thursday evening as a powerful hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida.

The storm is looking to follow the same path the Hurricane Debby took last month.

Central Florida could see strong rain bands on Thursday and Thursday night.

These storms will bring an isolated tornado risk and gusty winds.

Most of the heaviest rain and wind will be in our western counties.

As of Tuesday morning, Sumter, Polk, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are all under a Tropical Storm Advisory.

People in Central Florida should make general preparations for the stronger weather, similar to what was done for Debby.

Residents should secure outdoor items and check their hurricane kits.

Soon-to-be Helene to become tropical storm Tuesday, storm advisories expanded in Central Florida

There is still time for the storm to shift further to the east, which would have a considerable impact on Central Florida.

