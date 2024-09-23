Florida activates price gouging hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s price gouging hotline after Monday’s state of emergency declaration.

This comes as officials monitor the possible impacts and current path of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

Under a storm-related state of emergency order, state law prohibits excessive price increases for essential items.

These items include food, gasoline, lumber and water.

“To help Floridians prepare for this event, we are activating the price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities,” Moody said. “As the system approaches, I’m urging Floridians to finalize their storm prep, monitor weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities.”

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

